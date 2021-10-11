Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Say They Want Each Other's Skulls in Bizarre PDA Post

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Spooky Night Out With Daughters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just proved to be of the same mind.

The Internet's favorite couple just shared their love in a truly spooky (and bizarre!) way, as the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet video of himself lifting up the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at an amusement park. Kourtney, wearing Minnie Mouse ears and round black sunglasses, sways side to side with a hoodie-clad Travis.

"I want your skull," Travis captioned on Monday, Oct. 11, as Kourtney commented, "I need your skull" with a black heart emoji.

The steamy couple have started their Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19 and most recently, a family outing to Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10 with daughters Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker.

So, is their sexy skull post for spooky season, or just how Kourtney and Travis flirt?