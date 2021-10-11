Real Housewives' Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Romance

Watch : "Real Housewives" Who Have Powered Through Heartbreak

When you know, you know!

Just two weeks after Meghan King Edmonds debuted her new relationship on Instagram, she's now a married woman! On Monday, Oct. 11, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star married Cuffe Biden Owens during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania.

If Cuffe's last name sounds familiar, it's no coincidence. The Los Angeles-based attorney is President Joe Biden's nephew. Cuffe's mother is Valerie Biden Owens, a political strategist who worked as a senior advisor on POTUS' 2020 presidential campaign. In fact, President Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden were in attendance at the ceremony, which took place at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.

Of their love story, Meghan told Brides in a statement, "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."