Tori Spelling Recalls Luke Perry Going to "Brawl" for Her During "Verbally Abusive Relationship"

Watch : "BH90210" Stars Are Still Dealing With Loss of Luke Perry

Tori Spelling is paying tribute to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 11 and shared a throwback photo of the actor giving her a peck on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke…" she captioned the snapshot. "You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you."

Spelling described Perry as "one of a kind" and looked back at how he was always there for her.

"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely," she stated. Without naming names, she added, "Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life."