Vanessa Hudgens Thought She'd Be Married at 25—But She Knows There's a "Reason" She's Not

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

Vanessa Hudgens may be a Disney alum, but her current place in life is better than any magical dream.



The 32-year-old High School Musical star, who graces the cover of Shape's November issue, revealed in the outlet's cover story that she always assumed she would follow in her mom's footsteps when it came to love—which included walking down the aisle at age 25.



"Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of," Vanessa said. "My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don't always go the way I expected. For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen."



The actress, who split with actor Austin Butler in January 2020 after almost nine years together, confirmed this past Valentine's Day that she is currently dating MLB player Cole Tucker. Vanessa went on to share that despite the timeline she originally envisioned, she realizes that ultimately, everything happens for a reason.