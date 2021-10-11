Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Challenge's Amanda Garcias Is "Done" With Fessy Shafaat After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

After photos surfaced of Fessy Shafaat getting close to a mystery woman at a bar, The Challenge star Amanda Garcias proclaimed on social media that she is moving on from him.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 11, 2021 8:00 PMTags
Reality TVCouplesCelebritiesCeleb DramaThe Challenge
Watch: 5 Funniest Challenges on "Celebrity Game Face" With Kevin Hart

Fessy Shafaat may have some explaining to do.

One month after going Instagram official with co-star Amanda Garcias, the Challenge star is raising eyebrows for his behavior away from the MTV camera crew.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced online that appear to show Fessy getting close to a mystery woman at an undisclosed bar. As it turns out, Amanda saw the pictures and wasn't impressed.

"For all of you tagging me in the video and pictures….I've seen it," Amanda shared on Twitter on Oct. 10. "He's a f--kin trashbag & I'm done with it. Sacrificing a real one with a temporary hoe at the bar. Smfh. I can't. Cancelling my trip to Florida next week & he def not comin to CO before the reunion anymore." 

The pair last competed together on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which is currently airing on MTV. They are expected to reunite for a televised special later this fall.

photos
Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 37

According to Amanda's latest tweets, she doesn't want fans to feel bad for her. Instead, she claims to have learned a valuable lesson about a guy some fans refer to as "Messy Fessy."

Instagram

"Don't be sorry. I don't need pity from y'all," she wrote on Twitter. "I gave someone a chance who didn't deserve it. It ain't my loss, it's his."

And according to Amanda, Fessy was busy blowing up her phone while at the bar.  As she alleged on Twitter, "Lmfao all while texting and calling me in between. Clownnnnnn."

E! News has reached out to Fessy, Amanda and MTV for additional comment and has not heard back. On Oct. 11, Fessy appeared to comment on the drama when he played lyrics from Drake's song "Doing It Wrong" on his Instagram Stories. "When a good thing goes bad, it's not the end of the world," the song stated. "It's just the end of a world that you had with one girl and she's the reason it happened but she's overreacting."

Trending Stories

1

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

2

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Proved Their Love Is Bulletproof

3

Reba McEntire Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Split

Instagram

As viewers know, Fessy and Amanda have had a bumpy romance leaving fans guessing as to how serious they really are. In fact, rumors surfaced that Fessy briefly dated fellow co-star and Survivor alum Michele Fitzgerald after filming ended.

But on Sept. 10, Fessy and Amanda appeared to be in a good place when he shared several photos of them from a tropical vacation. "It's something about you but I really can't explain it," he shared on Instagram.

As for Amanda, she recently appeared on The Challenge: Aftermath and told host Devyn Simone that things were headed in the right direction. "We're basically picking up where we left off," she shared. "He dumped Michele and he came back to the real one I guess you could say."

The Challenge airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Trending Stories

1

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

2

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Join Kim Kardashian on SNL

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Proved Their Love Is Bulletproof

4

See Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Pop Group in Unaired SNL Skit

5

Reba McEntire Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Split

Latest News

Exclusive

Ellen Pompeo Talks Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

Jill Duggar Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 3

Kourtney Kardashian Wants Travis Barker's Skull in Bizarre PDA Post

Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Romance

Why The Challenge's Amanda Says She's "Done" With Fessy

Tori Spelling Recalls How Luke Perry "Fiercely" Stood Up for Her

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Thought She'd Be Married at 25