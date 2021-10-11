Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Love Is Bulletproof in Shocking Photo Shoot

In a new interview with British GQ Style, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also opened up about how their steamy romance began.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 11, 2021 7:03 PMTags
MagazinesMegan FoxPDAGQCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

You better believe these two would take a bullet for each other.

Just when you thought Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's romance couldn't get any spicier, the couple participated in a steamy photo shoot for British GQ Style in which their chemistry is on full display.

While the photos of the pair French kissing are enough to turn up the heat, many are talking about the picture in which Megan holds a gun to Machine Gun Kelly's penis.

"The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary," Megan wrote on Instagram when sharing the photos.

Machine Gun Kelly added, "A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets make love like demons."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

In the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style, the rapper and actress also share new details about their romance, which came as a surprise to both parties.

Daniella Midenge

According to Megan, she wasn't looking for love when the Billboard Music Awards winner entered her life on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she shared. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."  

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green for 10 years before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

As for Machine Gun Kelly, he claims he'd never fallen in love until meeting Megan. "Because you've been around the world and experienced so much s--t, you think you know everything," he said. "And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don't know s--t yet.' That's when the adventure starts, right?"

Instagram

That adventure included getting matching tattoos during their interview with the publication. The lovebirds' ink reads "the darkest fairytale," a phrase Megan claims "alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other." 

As for their first kiss, Machine Gun Kelly remembers it vividly—rather, he remembers not it. "She wouldn't kiss me," he shared. "We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other's breath and then she just left." 

See the full feature in the GQ Style Autumn/Winter 2021 issue available on newsstands Oct 14.

