Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Love Is Bulletproof in Shocking Photo Shoot

You better believe these two would take a bullet for each other.

Just when you thought Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's romance couldn't get any spicier, the couple participated in a steamy photo shoot for British GQ Style in which their chemistry is on full display.

While the photos of the pair French kissing are enough to turn up the heat, many are talking about the picture in which Megan holds a gun to Machine Gun Kelly's penis.

"The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary," Megan wrote on Instagram when sharing the photos.

Machine Gun Kelly added, "A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets make love like demons."