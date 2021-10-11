Halsey Shares "Important" Message About Their Body 3 Months After Giving Birth

On their recent Instagram post, Halsey continued, "I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look ‘great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"



The Grammy-nominated musician, who changed their pronouns to she/they on their Instagram bio in March, concluded their post, "In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."