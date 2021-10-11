Halsey Shares "Important" Message About Their Body 3 Months After Giving Birth

Halsey is opening up about the physical aspects of motherhood.
The "Without Me" singer, who welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to share a few photos of their body in the months after giving birth.
"I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body," the singer captioned the post. "It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain, I am going to give you something real to talk about!"
Referring to their Oct. 9 performance on Saturday Night Live, Halsey added, "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important."
Of the first photo included in their post, taken only days after welcoming their son, Halsey wrote, "A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job."
This isn't the first time Halsey opened up about their experience to help their fellow moms out there. In September, the singer echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter, saying, "We are all doing our best."
On their recent Instagram post, Halsey continued, "I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look ‘great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"
The Grammy-nominated musician, who changed their pronouns to she/they on their Instagram bio in March, concluded their post, "In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."