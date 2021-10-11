Ordinary Joe Sneak Peek: Will Marriage Counseling Be Enough to Save Joe and Jenny?

Watch : "Ordinary Joe": Joe & Jenny Vent About Couples Therapy

Opening up about how hard it is to open up.

Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had three options at the beginning of NBC's new series, Ordinary Joe: go to dinner with his family, meet up with his college BFF or charm a potential flame. But as fans of the show are well aware, he didn't have to choose—Ordinary Joe is all about its titular character navigating the three different life paths each small decision led him down.

As for his college BFF Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), she became his wife in one scenario. They're struggling though, and on tonight's all-new episode, they'll attempt marriage counseling.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Joe and Jenny are venting to their respective best friends, Eric and Amy.

"It was fine," Joe says—a much different response than Jenny gives: "It was terrible."

We watch as the show switches back and forth between the two conversations, and eventually, they start to sound very similar.