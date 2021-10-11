Dance Moms' Chloé Lukasiak Dating Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is dating Brooklinn Khoury, her rep exclusively confirms to E! News.

On Oct. 7, the Dance Moms alum posted pictures of the couple holding hands and sharing an embrace to Instagram, captioning the photos with a heart emoji. In the comments section, Brooklinn called her "my favorite human" and Chloé replied by writing "MINE." The skateboarder also re-shared the hand-holding snapshot on her Instagram account, and the Chloé's Book Club cofounder called her, "My angel."

The pair received sweet messages from their followers, including Chloé's former co-stars. Maddie Ziegler, for instance, wrote, "Love you guys," and her sister Kenzie Ziegler added, "My favorites."

It's unclear when exactly Chloé and Brooklinn started dating; however, they've been posting photos together for months. One thing is for sure: The two are thrilled to now share their love with the world.

"Chloé is in a place where she feels comfortable sharing her relationship and where she is in her life," a source close to Chloé told E! News. "She feels great and is happy."