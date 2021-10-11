Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Chloé Lukasiak Dating Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury

Dance Moms' alum Chloé Lukasiak and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury are in a relationship. "They are in love," a source close to Chloé exclusively tells E! News, "and very sweet together."

Chloé Lukasiak, Brooklinn Khoury Instagram

Chloé Lukasiak is dating Brooklinn Khoury, her rep exclusively confirms to E! News.

On Oct. 7, the Dance Moms alum posted pictures of the couple holding hands and sharing an embrace to Instagram, captioning the photos with a heart emoji. In the comments section, Brooklinn called her "my favorite human" and Chloé replied by writing "MINE." The skateboarder also re-shared the hand-holding snapshot on her Instagram account, and the Chloé's Book Club cofounder called her, "My angel."

The pair received sweet messages from their followers, including Chloé's former co-stars. Maddie Ziegler, for instance, wrote, "Love you guys," and her sister Kenzie Ziegler added, "My favorites."

It's unclear when exactly Chloé and Brooklinn started dating; however, they've been posting photos together for months. One thing is for sure: The two are thrilled to now share their love with the world.

"Chloé is in a place where she feels comfortable sharing her relationship and where she is in her life," a source close to Chloé told E! News. "She feels great and is happy."

The source added, "She is still growing and learning who she is, and she knows there are many others out there who are too. She knows that there is power in sharing her story and that it could help others who look up to her or could benefit from seeing someone like her living her truth and not hiding who or what makes her happy."

And while fans are just learning of their romance, the insider noted Chloé and Brooklinn are "a great match for each other" and that "this is not a new relationship."

"Chloé has the full support of her loved ones and friends around her," the source said. "They are in love and very sweet together."

