Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Tom Cruise and his son, Connor Cruise, were spotted during a rare father-son outing over the weekend, with the two attending the LA Dodgers game on Oct. 9. See the photo of the pair at the event.

Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen.
 
Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
 
Fellow baseball fans were alerted to the presence of the father-son duo at the game when the actor popped up on the big screen within the stadium, as "Danger Zone" (the tune from Top Gun) played in the background. And if you're wondering just what team the actor was rooting for, Giants reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Tom kept his answer on the vague side, simply sharing, "I'm a fan of baseball."

Although the outing was more of a family affair, the actor chatted it up with a few fans who stopped by his seat during the evening and posed for a couple of selfies.

The Mission Impossible star wasn't the only famous face there on Saturday—actor Danny Glover was also in attendance and the two even posed for pics together.

The sighting of Tom's son, Connor—whose mom is the actor's ex, Nicole Kidman—is a rare one, considering the Florida resident keeps largely out of the public eye. However, he has kept his Instagram followers up to date when it comes to his fishing activities (and other food ventures) on social media over the years.

As for his dad, the actor has kept himself quite busy over the past year, with his latest movie, Mission Impossible 7, reportedly wrapping production last month. And for any fans anxiously awaiting seeing the actor on the big screen (yes, that one) then you're in luck: Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick are slated to both be released next year.

