Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post

Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen.



Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.



Fellow baseball fans were alerted to the presence of the father-son duo at the game when the actor popped up on the big screen within the stadium, as "Danger Zone" (the tune from Top Gun) played in the background. And if you're wondering just what team the actor was rooting for, Giants reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Tom kept his answer on the vague side, simply sharing, "I'm a fan of baseball."

Although the outing was more of a family affair, the actor chatted it up with a few fans who stopped by his seat during the evening and posed for a couple of selfies.