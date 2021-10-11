Reba McEntire Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Divorce

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

What do you say about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce?

Amid the singer's painful split from the music manager, his former stepmom Reba McEntire is weighing in.

"You know, I love them both," the 66-year-old country music star, who was married to Brandon's father Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, recently told Extra. "Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this. I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart."

Kelly, 39, filed for divorce from Brandon, 44, in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed an order in August noting their "marital or domestic partnership status" will officially end on Jan. 7, 2022. That same month, Kelly was ordered to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in temporary spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support.