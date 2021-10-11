Dylan Sprouse Gushes Over "New Chapter" With Girlfriend Barbara Palvin in Sweet Tribute

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have a lot to celebrate these days.
In addition to moving coasts—from New York to California—Barbara turned 28 on Oct. 8. And in honor of the supermodel's special day, Dylan took to social media to pay tribute his leading lady, even sharing photos from her Oktoberfest-themed birthday party.
"Late but worth the wait," the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star wrote in an Oct. 10 Instagram post. "Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein. Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us."
Dylan also told Barbara, "I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming."
As this tribute proves, the stars aren't afraid to gush over one another on social media. In fact, it was just two months ago that Barbara was sending love to Dylan in celebration of his 29th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomests, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth," she wrote on Instagram in August, "my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you."
In September, the Disney alum and the Victoria's Secret model—who first sparked romance rumors in 2018—spoke to E! News about returning to NYC for New York Fashion Week after moving to Los Angeles. "I don't really feel like a tourist here," Dylan said, "although we haven't been back since COVID, or very often. A lot has changed obviously."
Dylan also dished about his love language, saying it's "definitely poking fun at things...I can say that probably for the entire Sprouse family. It's a very British sense of humor."
As for Barbara, she told E! News she's all about "loving and caring."
Check out the couple's cute interview above!