See Kim Kardashian, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang’s Hilarious Pop Group in Unaired SNL Skit

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut with tons of funny skits, but there’s an unaired one that’s sure to make you laugh, too. Watch her transform into a pop star below.

Should we expect a tour sometime soon?
 
In an unaired sketch from Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9, the SKIMS founder joined comedic forces with cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang to become a musical trio auditioning for a deal with Costco.
 
The pop trio, aptly named Glitter Revolution, sported all-pink latex outfits while dancing to hits featuring the supermarket brand in all its glory. Kim kicked off the audition with a shout-out to the "corporate freaks!" while Bowen added, "Are you ready to have your khakis explode from the back?"
 
Aidy also chimed in to introduce the group, "We're a three-person bop factory where the smokestacks go," before all three members sang, "Whoo, whoo" in unison. "We are Glitter Revolution," Bowen said with Kim adding, "And we want to know what the hell is up Costco!"
 
The group sang about everything from humidifiers in bulk to Costco simply being "a vibe." 

photos
Kim Kardashian's SNL Debut After-Party

What's more is that if you look closely, Kim is inches away from laughing since all three are clearly have a good time pretending to be the next big thing in advertising.

Kim's hosting debut had social media buzzing over the weekend, especially with her opening monologue that poked fun at herself and her family, a Bachelorette-themed sketch which had surprise guest stars Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and more join the stage and a People's Kourt segment featuring a "Travis Barker."

Watch Kim in action for yourself above!
 
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

