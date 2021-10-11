Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See the Dancing With the Stars Pairs Bond at Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

In E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from "Disney Night," the Dancing With the Stars couples have a blast filming from Disneyland as they prepare for the big night.

The Dancing With the Stars pairs are getting ready for the happiest episode on Earth. 

Ahead of the ABC competition show's "Disney Night" taking place on Monday, Oct. 11, E! News can exclusively reveal behind-the-scenes pics from the performers' time at Disneyland, where they shot footage for the highly anticipated episode. 

The images show lovebirds Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess both wearing appropriate Disney-themed headwear, while JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson enjoy a colorful snack, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten bond with her son, Elvis.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who will finally perform in the ballroom this week after both quarantined with COVID-19 during the previous two episodes, were not part of the trip. Additionally, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber will compete during the episode but did not film from the theme park with their fellow contestants.

Heading into the new episode, Amanda and JoJo are both tied for the most points following highly praised performances from last week's homage to Britney Spears

Keep scrolling to see cute pics of the pairs having a blast at Disneyland. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

DWTS
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The dancing and real-life couple get into the Disney spirit ahead of Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week.

DWTS
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson

The two enjoy some colorful treats.

DWTS
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

The YouTuber and her DWTS chill out.

DWTS
Amanda Kloots, Elvis & Alan Bersten

The Talk co-host appears with her son and DWTS partner at the Disney California Adventure Park.

DWTS
Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Zig-a-zig-ahhh!

DWTS
Melora Hardin, Artem Chigvintsev & Gildart Jackson

The actress appears with her DWTS and her husband.

DWTS
The Miz & Witney Caron

Busting out!

DWTS
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

The two pose for a pic near Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

DWTS
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

The NBA star appears with his DWTS partner.

DWTS
Kenya Moore, Brooklyn & Brandon Armstrong

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appears with her daughter and DWTS partner.

DWTS
Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

The Bachelor star and his DWTS partner take a selfie.

DWTS
The Miz

The WWE star, who is partnered with Witney Carson, enjoys some goofy mini-golf.

