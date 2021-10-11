See the Dancing With the Stars Pairs Bond at Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

The Dancing With the Stars pairs are getting ready for the happiest episode on Earth.

Ahead of the ABC competition show's "Disney Night" taking place on Monday, Oct. 11, E! News can exclusively reveal behind-the-scenes pics from the performers' time at Disneyland, where they shot footage for the highly anticipated episode.

The images show lovebirds Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess both wearing appropriate Disney-themed headwear, while JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson enjoy a colorful snack, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten bond with her son, Elvis.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who will finally perform in the ballroom this week after both quarantined with COVID-19 during the previous two episodes, were not part of the trip. Additionally, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber will compete during the episode but did not film from the theme park with their fellow contestants.

Heading into the new episode, Amanda and JoJo are both tied for the most points following highly praised performances from last week's homage to Britney Spears.