Drake and Son Adonis Strike the Same Pose in Adorable 4th Birthday Photo

Drake celebrated son Adonis' fourth birthday by sharing a number of precious pics from his party, including one showing the duo giving a matching hand gesture.

Drake is laughing now as his son celebrates his fourth birthday.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, the 34-year-old music superstar took to Instagram to post photos from the weekend's birthday festivities for Adonis. Drake and ex Sophie Brussaux welcomed the boy on Oct. 11, 2017. 

In the first pic, Drake showed off a huge smile while crouching down next to Adonis as they both held up a matching "OK" sign. The party appeared to be race car-themed, as the two of them stood in front of a sign reading "Adonis Races Into 4." Black-and-white checkered balloons could also be seen in the shot. 

"TEACHA," Drake captioned the post, adding two heart emojis. "MORE LIFE KID."

Among the fellow musicians wishing Adonis a special day in the comments section was Nicki Minaj, who wrote, "Omg hi." In addition, J Balvin commented, "Felicidades !!!!!!!!" and added a party popper emoji. 

A bit later, Drake posted an image that appeared to be taken at a photo booth and showed himself and his son. Adonis adorably gave an apparent superhero pose, and Drake simply captioned the post with a runner emoji. 

Drake's Son Adonis' Cutest Photos

This post led Nicki to comment, "HBD ADONIS," adding a number of black heart emojis. And Tiesto wrote, "All the best for you and your fam brother." 

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" performer also shared footage to his Instagram Story of Adonis sharing the joy as he offered some popcorn to someone dressed as Bugs Bunny from the film Space Jam: A New Legacy

Drake and Adonis don't make many public appearances together, but when they do, the pair makes them count. In May, they stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards when the youngster joined his dad onstage as Drake was honored as Artist of the Decade. 

At one point during the awards ceremony, the rapper lifted Adonis into the air and told him, "To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you."

