Drake and Son Adonis Strike the Same Pose in Adorable 4th Birthday Photo

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

Drake is laughing now as his son celebrates his fourth birthday.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, the 34-year-old music superstar took to Instagram to post photos from the weekend's birthday festivities for Adonis. Drake and ex Sophie Brussaux welcomed the boy on Oct. 11, 2017.

In the first pic, Drake showed off a huge smile while crouching down next to Adonis as they both held up a matching "OK" sign. The party appeared to be race car-themed, as the two of them stood in front of a sign reading "Adonis Races Into 4." Black-and-white checkered balloons could also be seen in the shot.

"TEACHA," Drake captioned the post, adding two heart emojis. "MORE LIFE KID."

Among the fellow musicians wishing Adonis a special day in the comments section was Nicki Minaj, who wrote, "Omg hi." In addition, J Balvin commented, "Felicidades !!!!!!!!" and added a party popper emoji.

A bit later, Drake posted an image that appeared to be taken at a photo booth and showed himself and his son. Adonis adorably gave an apparent superhero pose, and Drake simply captioned the post with a runner emoji.