Timothée Chalamet Reveals Willy Wonka Transformation in First Look at Upcoming Film

We have some news that's positively scrumdiddlyumptious!
On Sunday, Oct. 10, past Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet posted on his Instagram page the first photos of himself as Willy Wonka in the upcoming 2023 Warner Bros. Pictures movie Wonka, the anticipated third film inspired by late author Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
"The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..." wrote Chalamet, 25, quoting one of late actor Gene Wilder's Wonka character's famous lines from the 1971 musical flick and cult classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Chalemet added, "WONKA," and included a factory and chocolate bar emoji.
In the pic, the Call Me By Your Name actor wears a plum jacket and brown top hat, paired with a colorful scarf, resembling a combination of the look Wilder sported as well as the style worn by Johnny Depp's Wonka in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Chalamet, who coincidentally once dated the actor's daughter Lily-Rose Depp, also shared on Sunday on Instagram a photo showing a closeup of him touching a walking cane whose top resembles a colorful gift resting inside a flower. This may be a nod to the edible tea cup-like daffodil from which Wilder's Wonka sips in one of the most famous scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
In the original story, the reclusive Wonka allows five winners of Golden Tickets, found in his chocolate bars, to visit his whimsical factory. However, Wonka is a prequel. The new film focuses on the candy maker's life before the events depicted in the book and previous movies. It also shows how he met the Oompa-Loompas, the little people he later brings to work at his factory.
Like the previous films, Wonka will feature several musical numbers. So get ready to watch Chalamet sing and dance.
In addition to the actor, who showcased his musical skills in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York, Wonka also stars The Crown's Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, The Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins, Sex Education's Rakhee Thakrar, Mr. Bean's Rowan Atkinson and Downton Abbey's Jim Carter.
Wonka, directed by Paul King, began filming in September in the United Kingdom. The movie is set for release in March 2023.