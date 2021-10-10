Timothée Chalamet Reveals Willy Wonka Transformation in First Look at Upcoming Film

Watch : Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

We have some news that's positively scrumdiddlyumptious!

On Sunday, Oct. 10, past Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet posted on his Instagram page the first photos of himself as Willy Wonka in the upcoming 2023 Warner Bros. Pictures movie Wonka, the anticipated third film inspired by late author Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..." wrote Chalamet, 25, quoting one of late actor Gene Wilder's Wonka character's famous lines from the 1971 musical flick and cult classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalemet added, "WONKA," and included a factory and chocolate bar emoji.

In the pic, the Call Me By Your Name actor wears a plum jacket and brown top hat, paired with a colorful scarf, resembling a combination of the look Wilder sported as well as the style worn by Johnny Depp's Wonka in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.