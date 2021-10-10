Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Get Married Again After Updating Her Relationship Status

Kristin Cavallari was an open book with her Instagram followers after sharing personal details about her love life, plans to expand her family and more.

This is a Very Cavallari life update!

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram Stories to candidly answer her followers' burning questions about her post-divorce situation, whether she's in a serious relationship and if she'd love to have more kids. She has three children with ex Jay CutlerCamden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

In true Kristin fashion, she didn't sugarcoat her responses and gave fans an up-close-and-personal look inside her lifestyle. When asked about the possibility of getting married again after calling it quits with the retired athlete last April, the reality TV star explained that she wasn't opposed to the idea.

"I know I will. I'm in no rush whatsoever though," Kristin admitted, adding, "I'm really enjoying being alone right now. I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet."

Additionally, The Hills alum touched on her relationship status and confirmed that she's single.

When asked if she's currently dating anyone, she replied, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious though—I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

The Very Cavallari star's relationship update comes two months after E! News reported that she struck up a romance with country singer Chase Rice.

"At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," a source revealed in August. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

Kristin made no mention of Chase in her Instagram Stories.

Another revelation? The Uncommon James founder hinted to her followers that she wouldn't completely rule out expanding her family.

"I don't necessarily want more kids (my life feels very full — and busy! with my 3)," she explained, before adding, "However, if I met someone who didn't have kids, I would consider it."

Love life aside, Kristin explained that she's in a good place and "can honestly say" she's happy.

"I feel light and free and like I'm back to my old bubbly self," she shared. "Of course I have hard days, sad moments, but overall, yes. I've gotten to a place of wanting to experience everything: the good, the bad, the ugly...I believe it's all part of our journey and that everything happens for a reason."

