Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

To mark World Mental Health Day, celebrities are using their platforms to share empowering messages to help others going through hard times.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, A-listers took to social media to open up about their personal experiences, while also advocating to fight the stigmas surrounding mental health issues. Others posted a list of resources and information that their followers could look into to seek help.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton perfectly put it on Instagram, "Taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important."

"Mental health awareness shouldn't just be a one day thing," Ashley Tisdale captioned her Instagram post. "Checking in on yourself and others around you constantly is what helps bring change and improvement in our mental health. Starting @frenshe for me has really helped me dive more into my own mental health, by facing it head on and building a community where everyone can relate and not feel alone in this."