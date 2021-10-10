Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles in Red Hot Look as She and Scott Disick Attend SNLAfter-Party

To celebrate Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting debut, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick and several other stars stepped out in style to enjoy a fun-filled night at NYC's Zero Bond.

Lady in red!

To celebrate Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9, Khloe Kardashian took New York City by storm with a fiery fashion moment.

After the Good American co-founder made a surprise cameo on SNL with mom Kris Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family stepped out in style for the show's after-party.

The former E! reality TV stars enjoyed a fun-filled night at the private nightclub Zero Bond with Scott Disick and other several celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron—who both joined Kim in a star-studded sketch.

For the evening outing, Khloe sizzled in a blazing asymmetrical red mini-dress from LaQuan Smith that hugged her curves.

She styled the statement piece with a matching crimson-colored trench coat, a face mask, a clutch and satin pumps. Khloe and Scott linked arms as they arrived at the after-party together, with the Talentless founder sporting a black long-sleeve shirt, matching puffer vest and camouflage pants.

photos
Kim Kardashian's New York City Style Ahead of SNL Debut

The two weren't the only stars to showcase their fabulous style. Kim turned heads in a highlighter pink catsuit that she paired with a matching floor-length feathered cape.

With that, see all the celebrities who attended the SNL after-party and rocked eye-catching looks in our gallery below!

Gotham/GC images
Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick
Gotham/GC images
Kim Kardashian
Gotham/GC images
Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Tyler Cameron
Gotham/GC images
LaLa Anthony
BACKGRID
Chace Crawford
BACKGRID
Aidy Bryant & Amy Schumer
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Rami Malek
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Blake Griffin
Gotham/GC images
Gayle King
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Lorne Michaels
BACKGRID
Jonathan Cheban & Harry Hudson

