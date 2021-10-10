Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Kourtney and Travis Barker's Romance on SNL

Watch Kim Kardashian play her sister Kourtney in The People's Kourt sketch on Saturday Night Live. "Travis Barker" and others also make appearances!

By Corinne Heller Oct 10, 2021 3:37 PM
Order in the Kourtney!

During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian parodied her sister Kourtney Kardashian, playing her as a TV judge in a sketch titled The People's Kourt. And who else should make an appearance? Kourt's boyfriend Travis Barker, of course, played by SNL cast member Mikey Day.

"Travis, baby, I have to do my show," Kim-as-Kourtney said, cozying up to him on the bench. He replied, "I can't help it, Your Honor." The two later threw in some more "baby's" for good measure.

Kourtney appeared to be thoroughly amused by the sketch, posting on her Instagram Story, "ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY" and adding three laughing emojis."

The segment also featured SNL cast members Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner as Kim's ex Kanye West and as Kim herself, channeling her infamous 2021 Met Gala look.

Also featured in the sketch: Surprise appearances from Kim and Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, who played themselves. SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor and the episode's musical guest, Halsey, portrayed Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, and Kendall Jenner, respectively.

NBC

"I'm suing Kylie because she hasn't had her baby yet," Kris joked. "We have a whole marking PR plan and she's costing us money."

The sketch also featured SNL's Kenan Thomson as O.J. Simpson and cast members Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman as Travis and Kourtney's friends, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who couldn't keep their hands—or tongues—off each other.

"Keep in mind this is coming from Kanye," Redd said, "but ya'll weird."

Also during the episode, Pete and Kim appeared together in an Aladdin parody sketch, during which they showed some PDA for their own.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

