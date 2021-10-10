Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kanye West, O.J. Simpson and Others in Hilarious SNL Monologue

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Live from New York, it's shady Kim Kardashian!

The reality star made her anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut and virtually none of the major people in the reality star's life, past or present, were immune from being the target of a joke in her monologue on the NBC show. The list included...

Her ex, Kanye West:

"I married the best rapper of all time," said Kim, who filed for divorce from the star this past February after six years of marriage. "A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorce him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality."

Despite their split, Kim and Kanye have been spotted out together a few times in recent months and he even flew to New York City to help her prepare to host SNL, where he has performed seven times as the musical guest.