Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

"Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration.

The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

The duo's loved ones joined in on the fun, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Carter's brother Courtney Reum and several others.

A source tells E! News Paris and Carter have "an action-packed weekend with a full schedule." For their first list of festivities, the insider reveals Paris and Carter's crew enjoyed a night out at two Sin City hot spots: Area15 and ResortsWorld Las Vegas.

"After dinner, the entire group went to Area15 just off the Strip," says the source. "Once they returned to ResortsWorld, the couple and their guests headed to Zouk Nightclub where Tiesto was the headliner."