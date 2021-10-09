Ryan Gosling Recalls How He and Eva Mendes Entertained Their Daughters in Quarantine

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been living in La La Land this past year.
The Oscar-winning actor, who is notorious for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, recently shared a rare glimpse into his fatherhood duties.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Ryan stepped out to celebrate his new partnership with Tag Heuer at a private event in Los Angeles.
During the fanciful fête, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star opened up about his family life with Eva and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot," Ryan told GQ at the event. "So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."
He added that his watch partnership marked a significant meaning to him, explaining, "On a personal level, I think about time more than I used to. I have two kids and they're growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to."
Additionally, the Notebook actor revealed that Eva previously gifted him a watch, which he believed held a double meaning.
"For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch," he told the outlet, before adding, "The brand doesn't matter. The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now."
Like Ryan, Eva limits what she shares about her personal life.
Last April, The Hitch actress told her Instagram followers why she chooses to not post about Ryan or their daughters.
"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Eva explained at the time. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."
Eva added, "As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."