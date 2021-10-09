Liam Payne and Maya Henry Pack on the PDA During Red Carpet Return as a Couple

Model Maya Henry is "Still the One" for Liam Payne.
After E! News exclusively reported that the two reconciled their relationship in mid-July, they returned to the red carpet for the first time together since becoming a couple again. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the former One Direction member and Texas native stepped out in style for the world premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong at the BFI London Film Festival.
While at the star-studded event, the pair proved to be stronger than ever as they packed on the PDA and looked smitten with one another. At one point, Liam and Maya shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet and couldn't keep their hands off each other.
This marked the couple's first event together and first official red carpet appearance since they attended a London Fashion Week party in September.
At the Ron's Gone Wrong premiere, the 28-year-old musician, who debuted the single "Sunshine" for the film and voices one of the characters, dressed in a dapper gray suit and matching button-down.
The 21-year-old model also looked chic in a figure-hugging black dress that featured a snake-print collar, two large pearl-embellished buttons and dramatic long sleeves.
Although the couple looked head over heels in love, Maya walked the red carpet without her engagement ring.
Back in August, a source close to the model previously told E! News that she and Liam weren't "putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."
According to the insider, the duo is more "focused on being back together and spending time together right now" after calling off their engagement.
"They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," the source explained of their split. "They needed the break because they weren't communicating well."
However, it's clear they've picked up right where they left off.
News of their rekindled romance comes a few months after the "Rock Me" singer announced he was single in June.
The artist, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, told Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."
"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he explained. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."
He added, "I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."