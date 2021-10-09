Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Slammed by Gigi Gorgeous and More Stars

Watch : Dave Chappelle Pays Respects to George Floyd in New Comedy Special

Not everyone finds Dave Chappelle's jokes in his new Netflix special to be a laughing matter.

While the immensely successful comedian's program The Closer ranked No. 3 on the streaming platform this weekend, many found his bits to be offensive to the LGBTQ+ community. And this is not the first time. The 48-year-old star pokes fun at the past accusations about him in the new special and appears to double down, jokingly dubbing himself "transphobic comedian, Dave Chappelle." Netflix has not commented on the criticism.

"When do we say enough, is enough?" YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous wrote on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 8. "When violent attacks on the community, and even more so on our transgender brothers and sisters, are at an all-time high when do we stop ignoring how damaging these ignorant transphobic 'jokes' actually are and how they contribute to the hate and violence we have to endure on a daily basis. Let's just be clear here: WE ARE NOT A F--KING JOKE."