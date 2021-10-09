A Refresher For You: Everything to Remember Heading Into Season 3

Watch : "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

It's time to grab your nondescript baseball hats, because the season three premiere of You is just around the corner.

This season of the Netflix drama follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he tries to start over in a Northern California suburb with his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and their child. Of course, as we've learned over the first two seasons of You, Joe is rarely satisfied unless he's fixating on a special someone. And, unfortunately for Love, it appears that she hasn't inspired a "Hello, You" from Joe in some time.

"Being your dad is changing me," Joe confides in his infant son in the trailer from Sept. 17. "For you, I'd move to some soulless suburb. For you, I'd marry the monster. Your mother, Love. What could go wrong?"

We're guessing a whole lot, especially if this season is like the previous ones. So, while we wait to reunite with the idealistic book lover, who has an unfortunate stalking streak, let's revisit all the major moments that's led to Joe's relocation to NorCal.