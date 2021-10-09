Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Have “Best Day” With Their Kids Following Emily Ratajkowski Allegation

All smiles! In the wake of his sexual misconduct allegation, Robin Thicke and his longtime fiancée, April Love Geary, enjoyed a family day on the farm and took their kids to the pumpkin patch this week.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Geary shared a photo of the fam of five smiling and posing on a hay stack, surrounded by pumpkins. "Best day with the best kids," she wrote, alongside an orange heart.
Their festive fall outing comes just days after Emily Ratajkowski came forward with the claim that Thicke groped her breasts while filming his famed "Blurred Lines" video, which premiered in 2013.
"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote in her book My Body. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses."
This week, Thicke once again donned his signature sunglasses while clutching son Luca, 10 months, who was dressed in overalls to match mom. The pair also have two daughters: Mia, 3, and Lola, 2. Additionally, Thicke shares 11-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton.
The 44-year-old singer has yet to comment publicly on the claims, with his most recent Instagram grid post depicting more quality time with his daughters as they watched The Little Mermaid on the couch. In August, he made it known that Mia and Lola are "My everything." Geary also gushes about their kids, explaining last month that "a baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty."
E! News reached out to Thicke for comment on the groping allegation and did not hear back.
When speaking about the alleged incident, Ratajkowski said she was "desperate to minimize" it, saying she didn't react in the moment and instead "pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body."
The model told People that she stayed quiet for years to protect her career: "I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous."