Restock Alert! Charlotte Tilbury's Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand is Back After Being Sold Out for Months

If you're like us, you've been waiting a long time for this moment.

By Emily Spain Oct 11, 2021 11:00 AMTags
We've never met a Charlotte Tilbury product we didn't like! Among the many products we can't live without is the brand's internet-breaking Beauty Light Wand. Back in February, Madison Beer's Vogue GRWM video prompted the internet to sell out the Pinkgasm shade she used. As a result, we've been less rosy and glowing for months. Thankfully, the Pinkgasm shade is finally being restocked today!

In case you're unfamiliar with this magical product, we'll explain why it has a waitlist of over 9,000 shoppers. First of all, it features a unique mixture of glow gel, brightening pigments, Lindera extract and velvety silica that gives off the most flattering, beautiful, soft glow. With just a few dabs on the cheekbones, you're selfie-ready in seconds. Not to mention, the easy magic cushion applicator allows you to evenly apply the on the cheekbones compared to other liquid blushes where it's easy to over do it and look more like a clown than a glowing goddess. 

If you want in on this complexion-boosting product, we suggest running not walking to Charlotte Tilbury's site before it sells out again. Scroll below to shop!

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand

To achieve the perfect rosy, glowing flush, look no further than the Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand! Just apply a little to your cheekbones and get ready to have your face looking snatched. It also comes in shades: Spotlight, Pillow Talk Original, Pillow Talk Medium, Goldgasm and Peachgasm.

