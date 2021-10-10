Poppi Will Break Your Soda Obsession in the Tastiest Way Possible

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy gut, happy life, right?

I am grateful for TikTok for a lot of reasons. Besides acting as my go-to serotonin booster, the video-sharing app has introduced me to a lot of products that I now can't live without. One of those products is Poppi, a sparkling prebiotic soda that helped me quit Diet Coke for good.

So, why is this good-for-you soda so magical, you ask? Its superstar ingredient is apple cider vinegar, which has a multitude of health benefits like improved digestion, clearer skin, stabilized blood sugar levels and even weight loss. If you've ever had an apple cider vinegar shot, you know it doesn't go down easy and you don't drink it because it tastes good. However, Poppi developed a soda that will help you reap all the health benefits of apple cider vinegar and enjoy it.

With less than 20 calories and under 5g of sugar per can, there's no room for guilt. There are nine flavors to choose from, all of which are equally tasty and refreshing. But, Poppi's latest flavors−Classic Cola, Doc Pop & Root Beer− will change your world, especially if you are addicted to Diet Coke.