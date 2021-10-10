Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Deck Your Halls With Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand Holiday Drop

The Magnolia co-founder and Target just dropped a festive AF collection of home must-haves just in time for the holiday season.

By Emily Spain Oct 10, 2021 11:00 AM
E-Comm: Joanna Gaines, Target Hearth & Hand Holiday DropBrian Ach/Shutterstock; Target

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It may only be October, but it's never too early to start stocking up on holiday home décor!

Today, the holiday collection for Joanna Gaines' Target line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, dropped, and the internet is freaking out. The highly-anticipated collection features dozens of insanely cute products like a Letters to Santa Mailbox, cozy knit throws and pillows, plus kitchenware and wrapping essentials that will impress your guests all season long.

Although we want everything in this collection, we rounded up our favorite finds below that we think you'll like, too!

read
Tree Bells Advent Calendar

Count down to Santa's big day in style with this minimalist advent calendar.

$37
Target

Foliage Snowflake Decor Throw Pillow Red/Green

Add a festive touch to your couch with this embroidered pillow.

$17
Target

Windowpane Plaid Poms Stocking Cream/Gray

There are some pretty darn cute stockings included in this year's collection, but the pom pom detailing on this one has our heart.

$15
Target

Wood Cocoa Kettle

Who else wants a cup of hot cocoa right now? This kettle will help you whip up enough of the classic holiday beverage and sit pretty on your countertop.

$30
Target

Faux Needle Pine With Snowberries Plant Garland

Deck your halls and staircase with this festive pine needle garland.

$40
Target

Winter Ski Scene Tick Stripe Premium Gift Wrap

We all know how hard it is to come by chic wrapping paper on the day before Christmas. Stock up now and gift in style!

$10/2 Rolls
Target

Open Plaid Fringe Throw Blanket

Up the cozy factor of your space with this plaid throw blanket or gift it to a friend!

$20
Target

Metal Letters To Santa Mailbox

Santa will be checking his list before we know it. Get your letters to him via this metal mailbox that you can use year after year.

$45
Target

Merry Christmas Bordered Coir Doormat

Make sure your guests don't bring in snow or dirt when they come inside your house. This doormat acts as fun décor and a way to trap the elements.

$13
Target

Foldable Wood & Metal Luggage Rack Tan/Brown

Give your loved ones the ultimate guest experience while they stay at your place over the holiday break.

$70
Target

Metal Star Tree Topper

Don't forget to finish decorating your tree on a bright, sparkly note.

$17
Target

Asymmetrical Faux Pine Wire Wreath With Pinecones

Dress up your door with this faux pine wreath that you can use year after year.

$15
Target

Antique Finish Stainless Steel Tree Collar

Add this stainless steel tree collar to your tree to hide watering systems or wires.

$40
Target

Toy Christmas Tree Truck

Gift this adorable truck to your kiddo or use it to decorate your mantle!

$15
Target

Build-a-Snowman Kit

Whether live somewhere snowy or are headed to a winter wonderland for a vacation, this build-a-snowman kit will come in handy.

$20
Target

Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

If you are like us and cannot deal with the upkeep required of a real tree, this pre-lit artificial tree will save you stress, time and mess year after year.

$270
Target

Ready for more holiday must-haves? Check out these deals on holiday cards.

