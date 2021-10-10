Deck Your Halls With Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand Holiday Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It may only be October, but it's never too early to start stocking up on holiday home décor!
Today, the holiday collection for Joanna Gaines' Target line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, dropped, and the internet is freaking out. The highly-anticipated collection features dozens of insanely cute products like a Letters to Santa Mailbox, cozy knit throws and pillows, plus kitchenware and wrapping essentials that will impress your guests all season long.
Although we want everything in this collection, we rounded up our favorite finds below that we think you'll like, too!
Tree Bells Advent Calendar
Count down to Santa's big day in style with this minimalist advent calendar.
Foliage Snowflake Decor Throw Pillow Red/Green
Add a festive touch to your couch with this embroidered pillow.
Windowpane Plaid Poms Stocking Cream/Gray
There are some pretty darn cute stockings included in this year's collection, but the pom pom detailing on this one has our heart.
Wood Cocoa Kettle
Who else wants a cup of hot cocoa right now? This kettle will help you whip up enough of the classic holiday beverage and sit pretty on your countertop.
Faux Needle Pine With Snowberries Plant Garland
Deck your halls and staircase with this festive pine needle garland.
Winter Ski Scene Tick Stripe Premium Gift Wrap
We all know how hard it is to come by chic wrapping paper on the day before Christmas. Stock up now and gift in style!
Open Plaid Fringe Throw Blanket
Up the cozy factor of your space with this plaid throw blanket or gift it to a friend!
Metal Letters To Santa Mailbox
Santa will be checking his list before we know it. Get your letters to him via this metal mailbox that you can use year after year.
Merry Christmas Bordered Coir Doormat
Make sure your guests don't bring in snow or dirt when they come inside your house. This doormat acts as fun décor and a way to trap the elements.
Foldable Wood & Metal Luggage Rack Tan/Brown
Give your loved ones the ultimate guest experience while they stay at your place over the holiday break.
Metal Star Tree Topper
Don't forget to finish decorating your tree on a bright, sparkly note.
Asymmetrical Faux Pine Wire Wreath With Pinecones
Dress up your door with this faux pine wreath that you can use year after year.
Antique Finish Stainless Steel Tree Collar
Add this stainless steel tree collar to your tree to hide watering systems or wires.
Toy Christmas Tree Truck
Gift this adorable truck to your kiddo or use it to decorate your mantle!
Build-a-Snowman Kit
Whether live somewhere snowy or are headed to a winter wonderland for a vacation, this build-a-snowman kit will come in handy.
Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
If you are like us and cannot deal with the upkeep required of a real tree, this pre-lit artificial tree will save you stress, time and mess year after year.
