Deck Your Halls With Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand Holiday Drop

It may only be October, but it's never too early to start stocking up on holiday home décor!

Today, the holiday collection for Joanna Gaines' Target line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, dropped, and the internet is freaking out. The highly-anticipated collection features dozens of insanely cute products like a Letters to Santa Mailbox, cozy knit throws and pillows, plus kitchenware and wrapping essentials that will impress your guests all season long.

Although we want everything in this collection, we rounded up our favorite finds below that we think you'll like, too!