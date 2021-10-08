On The Scene: Britney Spears Takes Tahiti, Jennifer Lawrence Rallies and Julia Haart Creates Model Avatar

Keeping up with the who, what, why, when and how of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.
Avatar Technology: Jasmine Sanders is going digital. Thanks to Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart—who launched EWG virtual in 2020—and in partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, the model now has her very own avatar. "I've been working on an amazing and innovative project with Elite World Group and I'm so excited to final share this with you all," Sanders shared on Instagram. "MEET MY AVATAR! EWG Virtual turned me into a hyper-realistic avatar that walks, moves and looks exactly like me – I'm completely blown away!" Which was exactly Haart's goal. "By digitizing our models, athletes, musicians, actors and cultural influencers," she said in a statement, "we are providing our talent with opportunities to extend their personal brands and engage with their fans in new digital formats that will create longevity in their careers."
Women's March: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump as she and Amy Schumer stepped out to support women's rights at a rally for abortion justice. Schumer, who recently had her appendix and uterus removed during endometriosis surgery, shared a glimpse into their activism on Instagram, writing, "I don't have a uterus and she's pregnant but we out here."
Britney on the Beach: After a Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears as Britney Spears' conservator on September 29, the pop star and fiancée Sam Asghari took a celebratory vacation to French Polynesia where, according to an insider, the duo stayed at Tahiti's eco-friendly (and luxe!) resort, The Brando.
Father-Daughter Date: Reality star Jon Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin were spotted out to dinner in Atlantic City. The pair are getting ready to take part in the Oct. 10 Coresight Research's 1010 Shopping Festival livestream, which will raise money for various health and environmental charities.
Celeb Jam Sesh: At the Columbus Children's Foundation's first Ultra Rare Celebrity Jam on Oct. 2, John Oates and Joe Bonamasa took the stage to perform for the star-studded guest list. The event, which raised money for children with rare genetic disorders, was held at Sunset Marquis and hosted by Billy Bob Thornton.
Laughing in Leather: Tara Reid and designer Michael Kuluva announced their KURA Cactus leather tote collection on September 21—and were later seen laughing during a break on set of their Elle photo shoot at L.A.'s FD Photo Studio.
The Sunny Side: Fashion guru and business mogul Dencia Sonkey released her highly-anticipated sunglasses collection, which offers affordable and stylish shades with interchangeable lens options for those with specific subscriptions. The line was inspired by Sonkey's own health journey with a rare auto-immune disease called Addison's Disease, bringing fashion to the forefront of her new charitable endeavor.