Can You Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's New York City Style? See Every Look Ahead of Her SNL Debut

Following her mysterious Met Gala look, Kim Kardashian is serving puffy jackets, stiletto boots and more stunning silhouettes on the streets of New York, as she gears up to host SNL this week.

Kim Kardashian is confident her first time hosting Saturday Night Live will be "so easy," because she's guaranteed to be the best dressed one there.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" she asked cast member Cecily Strong in the first promo video of her upcoming appearance on Saturday, Oct. 9. "No, absolutely not," Cecily replied. 

Making a strong case? Literally every single look Kim has donned in New York this week while prepping for the hosting gig.

She has strutted her stuff in a chainmail dress with long gloves that gave us rocker vibes, and donned a hot pink blazer dress that screamed Elle Woods. Of course, Kim's suitcase also included a nod to her ex, Kanye West, when she was spotted out one night in a Yeezy Gap hoodie, paired with a puffy maroon coat and baseball cap to keep the SKIMS founder all bundled up. Basically, Kim Kardashian can pull off anything. 

The main event kicks off on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, with musical guest Halsey. And if her SNL wardrobe is anything like her latest streetwear style, Kim is going to be giving fans a front row seat to her biggest fashion show yet.

See Kim's best Big Apple style statements below.

Pressure's On

Velvet vixen! Kim is joined by SNL musical guest Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong as they shoot a promo. 

Back to Business

While on set of the sketch comedy program, the social media star looks stylish in a chainmail dress and black bodysuit. 

Think Pink

Balenciaga babe! The E! star heads to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in a fuchsia blazer dress, over-the-knee boots and a sparkly handbag. 

Disco Darling

Kim enjoys a night out on the town in NYC in a technicolor coat. 

Met Gala-Inspired

Kim puts a spin on her now-infamous Met Gala look in head-to-toe black. 

All Bundled Up

Another day, another oversized coat—this time paired with a Yeezy Gap hoodie.

Street Style

Kim looks prepared for the Big Apple's cooling temperatures in a puffy vest and leather trench coat. 

