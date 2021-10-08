Can You Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's New York City Style? See Every Look Ahead of Her SNL Debut

Watch : Will Kim Kardashian Slay as "Saturday Night Live" Host?

Kim Kardashian is confident her first time hosting Saturday Night Live will be "so easy," because she's guaranteed to be the best dressed one there.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" she asked cast member Cecily Strong in the first promo video of her upcoming appearance on Saturday, Oct. 9. "No, absolutely not," Cecily replied.

Making a strong case? Literally every single look Kim has donned in New York this week while prepping for the hosting gig.

She has strutted her stuff in a chainmail dress with long gloves that gave us rocker vibes, and donned a hot pink blazer dress that screamed Elle Woods. Of course, Kim's suitcase also included a nod to her ex, Kanye West, when she was spotted out one night in a Yeezy Gap hoodie, paired with a puffy maroon coat and baseball cap to keep the SKIMS founder all bundled up. Basically, Kim Kardashian can pull off anything.