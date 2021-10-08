The MixtapE! Presents Aespa, Lauren Jauregui, Julia Wolf and More New Music Musts

Watch : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

There's a new "Savage" in town.

In three days, K-pop girl group Aespa has surpassed 55 million views on its kickass music video for "Savage," off its debut mini album of the same name. That's already half the number of views that Megan Thee Stallion has received on her official audio video for her "Savage" (the unrelated force of nature premiered a year and a half ago).

Clearly, Aespa is ready to take the spotlight with the first album from Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning—less than a year after their debut single "Black Mamba."

The girl power continues with 10/10 debuts from Julia Wolf and Lauren Jauregui, along with a powerful new ballad by Arca and Sia.