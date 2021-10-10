Melissa Joan Hart Answers All Our Burning Sabrina the Teenage Witch Questions 25 Years Later

Watch : Happy Birthday Melissa Joan Hart: E! News Rewind

Witchcraft? Who said anything about witchcraft?

Well, our favorite former teen witch certainly did. Sabrina the Teenage Witch icon Melissa Joan Hart exclusively revealed her biggest confessions, behind-the-scenes memories and favorite celebrity guest stars in honor of the series' 25th anniversary this year.

Based on the Archie Comics series, Sabrina first premiered in 1996 on ABC, later moved to the WB and ran for a total of seven seasons before concluding in 2003. The ensemble cast featuring Nate Richert, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Nick Backay voicing sassy cat Salem, made for a true family both on and off-screen.

"Right before the pandemic hit, I was able to put together a quick reunion for the crew, where we took over a coffee shop, had some appetizers, had some drinks," Melissa reminisced of a Feb. 2020 party to celebrate 17 years since the show ended. "The cast, even though we're all in our 40s now, acted like we were still the kids on set and decided to go out all night as if we were still in our 20s. It was funny being back in that place, we all kind of reverted back to our old roles."