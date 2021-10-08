Candace Cameron Bure Says She's "Standing Up for Freedom" In Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
On Thursday, Oct.7, the Hallmark actress shared an infographic from social media personality "The Girl Named Blake" to her Instagram account, explaining that despite being against requiring individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19, she's not an anti-vaxxer. Rather, Candace indicated she's "pro-medical freedom."
One of the five slides read, "I'm not anti-v, I'm just pro-informed consent," with another stating, "I'm just pro-immune system." The last two images endorse "early intervention" and "sunlight, exercise, real food, & vitamins" as an apparent defense against illness.
For these reasons, Candace wrote in her caption, she doesn't support a vaccine mandate. "This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction," the 45-year-old mother of three stated. "This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom."
She continued, "This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!"
Alexa and Carlos Pena Vega were among the Fuller House actress' supporters. Alexa commented clapping emojis, while Carlos remarked, "LOVE. SUPPORT. LETS GO."
According to Page Six, Candace previously told 5 million Instagram followers she would not share her COVID-19 vaccination status publicly. She explained in a September Instagram Story, "I can no longer stay silent on vaccine mandates. Although I will not disclose my vaccination status to you, I am absolutely opposed to vaccine MANDATES, anywhere. We must speak up."
In early September, President Joe Biden issued two executive orders mandating vaccines for federal workers and contractors, as well as healthcare workers.
Additionally, he called on business owners to require their employees get the vaccine, stating, "With vaccinations we're going to beat this pandemic finally. Without them we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools and empty restaurants and much less commerce."
Candace is not the only Hollywood star to speak out against vaccine mandates. Celebs including Nicki Minaj, Doutzen Kroes and Chet Hanks have voiced opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine over their concerns that there are unknown side effects.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated the coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, with the FDA granting approval to the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The CDC website additionally states, "Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines, and these vaccines have undergone and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history."