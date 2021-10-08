Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
From You to Her Own Cat, Elizabeth Lail Can’t Escape "Joe"

Watch E! News' The Rundown get the inside scoop on NBC’s new show Ordinary Joe from star Elizabeth Lail.

Watch: "The Rundown": Is Elizabeth Lail Obsessed With All Things "Joe"?

Elizabeth Lail is fully aware she knows one too many Joes. 

The 29-year-old actress has starred in a variety of films and television shows, but in both her professional and personal life, she can't seem to escape people—or animals—named Joe!

As E! News' Erin Lim pointed out on The Rundown this week, there's Lail's new NBC show Ordinary Joe, the "Joe" her character Guinevere Beck fell for on Netflix's You, and most importantly, her cat named Jo—the latter Lail made clear was named pre-You. Plus, it's technically short for Josephine! 

"I think it's like a good luck charm at this point," Lail responded. "It must be. The world is like, ‘These are for you. All the Joes.'" 

Looking back at her experience with the fictional Joe played by Penn Badgley on You, Lail recalled how chill the actor was.

"He was meditating every morning in his dressing room," she explained, noting that Badgley's a member of the Baháʼí faith. "[He] was very happy to chat with me all about the religion."

TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

James Wolk plays Lail's other "Joe" co-star on the recently premiered NBC series Ordinary Joe.

On The Rundown, Lim instructed her to pitch the show in 15 seconds, and it's safe to say she delivered: "You meet a guy. He's got three choices in front of him. We, the audience, get to watch all three choices play out. And it's crazy twists and turns throughout."

Parrish Lewis/NBC

Catch the show for yourself Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC and hear more from Elizabeth Lail in the above clip!

