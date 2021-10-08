2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Halloween is around the corner (23 days to be exact)!
If you have no idea what to wear to your upcoming Halloween parties, you're not alone. Thankfully, 2021 has not been a boring year in pop culture. From the Inauguration in January where Bernie Sanders became our favorite meme to date and Bridgerton prompting everyone to obsess over Regé-Jean Page to WandaVision, and most recently, Squid Game captivating global audiences, there are so many ways you can relive this year's best moments in costume form.
To help with your Halloween costume brainstorming, we rounded up 14 Instagram-worthy ideas from pop culture moments like Ted Lasso, Nine Perfect Strangers, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look and more.
Below, the costumes that are sure to turn heads at this year's Halloween parties.
Bridgerton
Hequ Regency Dresses for Women
Channel your inner Daphne Bridgerton or Penelope Featherington with this regal frock.
California Costumes Women's Josephine French Empress Costume
For Bridgerton fans, this show-stopping gown might help you find your match during
social spooky season.
Women's Long Satin Finger Gloves
Complete your regencycore fit with these long satin gloves!
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala
Yandy Mystery Gala Guest Costume
It would be an understatement to say Kim Kardashian had the most memorable outfit at this year's Met Gala. Her black head-to-toe look, designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, is still being talked about. Given her custom look broke the internet, Yandy's Kim-inspired "Mystery Gala Guest Costume" will definitely help you secure the best costume award at your Halloween party.
Cruella
Mersi Black White Wigs for Cruella Deville Costume
Embody Emma Stone's fierceness and cleverness when you dress up as the one and only Cruella Deville this year.
NVLT Faux Leather Trench Coat
Keep warm while trick-or-treating and look scarily chic like Cruella.
Velius Women's Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
Now that you have the proper wig and accessories for your Cruella fit, complete the look with this sizzling red dress.
Ted Lasso
Aksit Men's 2-Piece Tracksuit
The only thing Ted loves more than biscuits is a matching tracksuit.
TL AFC Jason Sudeikis Jacket by ChillgoodsUk
If you really want to feel like an official AFC Richmond coach or player, this jacket is a must. Plus, it would also make a great holiday gift for the Ted Lasso fan in your life.
Sungait Men's Military Style Polarized Pilot Aviator Sunglasses
Block the haters on and off the field with these Ted-inspired aviator sunglasses.
Hipat Stainless Steel Sports Whistles (2-Pack)
Complete your Ted Lasso costume with a whistle to keep your spooky squad in line.
Guards, Players & Front Man in Squid Game
Squid Game Tracksuit
Pretend like you're a contestant in everyone's favorite fictional game with this tracksuit.
Squid Game Mask
Call the shots on Halloween as Squid Game's Front Man. Just pair this mask with a black jacket and pants to look like the boss.
Squid Game Inspired Cotton Face Mask by OneHeartPack
Complete your fit and stay safe with this mask inspired by the contestants' uniforms.
Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers
Angelaicos Womens Long Blonde Wig
Just when you thought you didn't need your Khaleesi wig anymore. If already gave yours away, grab this $20 wig to complete your Masha look.
Moira and David Rose in Schitt's Creek
Lightning Bolt Sweatshirt by MariaDesignsShopArt
David Rose had so many memorable fits in the award-winning series, but none compare to the lightening bolt sweatshirt he wore when he was found working in an Amish field.
Clout Goggles
Top off your David-inspired fit with these oval clout goggles that he famously brought back into relevance.
L'VOW Women' Natural Feather Shrug Cape
Is this not the most Moira cape ever? Pair it with a white button-down shirt and you'll be set for your next party or audition.
WandaVision
Wanda Maximoff Cosplay Costume
What better way to win at Halloween than wearing Wanda Maximoff's exact Halloween costume. The pink leggings add a nice touch, too!
Loki
Loki Cosplay Costume
Go from work to a spooky Halloween bash without having to go home. All jokes aside, this Loki-inspired costume is perfect for fans of the series.
Sylvie Lady Loki Cosplay Costume
Ladies can get in on the Loki fun with this Sylvie Laufeydottir ensemble.
Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit
Materuis Queen's Gambit Beth Harmon Cosplay Costume
How cute is this Beth Harmon-inspired dress? Wear it for Halloween, a winter getaway or other holiday parties.
Hooded Coat
Pair this coat with a matching beret and you'll look ready to compete in a chess championship in Russia like Beth.
Black and White Checker Clutch Purse by BuenosNewChess
Since Beth is a world-class chess player, you can carry around your must-haves with this adorable chessboard clutch.
Geagle Store Beth Harmon Wig
Of course you will need to transform into a red head to do Beth Harmon justice. This wig nails her signature hairdo!
Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
Urban Republic Women's Teddy Coat
Strike a pose in this mustard teddy coat similar to the one Mabel wore.
BP. Flare Check Woven Pants
We would wear these pants way past Halloween because they are so cute.
Zaful Women's High Neck Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Pullover Crop Sweater
It can get chilly while trick-or-treating, so you can layer this cozy yellow sweater underneath your coat and look just as stylish as Mabel.
Tuinyo Wireless Headphones Over Ear Headphones
Listen to your favorite tunes before and after your spooky bash, or during the party if the music and vibes aren't great.
Dancing with the Stars Contestants
iMucci Paillette Tassel Latin Dance Dress
Whether you're Team Jojo Siwa or Melanie C or Christine Chiu, you can finally live out your DWTS dreams by repping this sparkly ensemble.
Unique Vintage Black Beaded Fringe Sleeve Nadine Flapper Dress
Channel your inner flapper and tear up the dance floor at your Halloween bash. This outfit will give you a perfect score in the style department!
Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys
Cynthia's Feathers Chandelle Feather Boa
The whole internet wished they were Harry's green boa during his Grammys performance this year. Now you can channel your inner heartthrob on Halloween.
Leather Pantsuit
Pair the boa with these leather pants and a matching leather jacket to look and feel like a total rockstar.
Bernie Sanders at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration
Bernie Meme Inspired Mittens by SaltyFashions
Rock Bernie style on Halloween and beyond with these uber-cozy mittens that are inspired by the ones he wore during the Inauguration.
WenVen Women's Winter Thickened Warm Sherpa Lined Hooded Cotton Jacket
Take care of your Halloween costume and winter coat needs with this sherpa-lined jacket that looks similar to the one Bernie wore.
Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" Album Cover
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Sticker Sheet by RingStudioCo
We can't all write bangers like Olivia Rodrigo, but we can recreate her album cover for Halloween by covering our faces in cute stickers.
Ready for more Halloween essentials? Check out the best deals we found on Halloween candy.