2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More

From Squid Game and Bridgerton to Harry Style's Grammys look and Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress, these are bound to be the most popular costumes of the year.

E-comm: Buzziest Halloween Costumes of 2021 Getty Images, Netflix

Halloween is around the corner (23 days to be exact)!

If you have no idea what to wear to your upcoming Halloween parties, you're not alone. Thankfully, 2021 has not been a boring year in pop culture. From the Inauguration in January where Bernie Sanders became our favorite meme to date and Bridgerton prompting everyone to obsess over Regé-Jean Page to WandaVision, and most recently, Squid Game captivating global audiences, there are so many ways you can relive this year's best moments in costume form.

To help with your Halloween costume brainstorming, we rounded up 14 Instagram-worthy ideas from pop culture moments like Ted Lasso, Nine Perfect Strangers, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look and more.

Below, the costumes that are sure to turn heads at this year's Halloween parties.

19 Halloween-Themed Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes
Netflix

Bridgerton

Hequ Regency Dresses for Women

Channel your inner Daphne Bridgerton or Penelope Featherington with this regal frock

$27
Amazon

California Costumes Women's Josephine French Empress Costume

For Bridgerton fans, this show-stopping gown might help you find your match during social spooky season.

$40
Amazon

Women's Long Satin Finger Gloves

Complete your regencycore fit with these long satin gloves!

$10
Amazon
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Yandy Mystery Gala Guest Costume

It would be an understatement to say Kim Kardashian had the most memorable outfit at this year's Met Gala. Her black head-to-toe look, designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, is still being talked about. Given her custom look broke the internet, Yandy's Kim-inspired "Mystery Gala Guest Costume" will definitely help you secure the best costume award at your Halloween party.

$100
Yandy
Disney

Cruella

Mersi Black White Wigs for Cruella Deville Costume

Embody Emma Stone's fierceness and cleverness when you dress up as the one and only Cruella Deville this year.

$35
Amazon

NVLT Faux Leather Trench Coat

Keep warm while trick-or-treating and look scarily chic like Cruella.

$70
Marshall's

Velius Women's Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

Now that you have the proper wig and accessories for your Cruella fit, complete the look with this sizzling red dress.

$18
Amazon
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Aksit Men's 2-Piece Tracksuit

The only thing Ted loves more than biscuits is a matching tracksuit.

$43
Amazon

TL AFC Jason Sudeikis Jacket by ChillgoodsUk

If you really want to feel like an official AFC Richmond coach or player, this jacket is a must. Plus, it would also make a great holiday gift for the Ted Lasso fan in your life.

$152
Etsy

Sungait Men's Military Style Polarized Pilot Aviator Sunglasses

Block the haters on and off the field with these Ted-inspired aviator sunglasses.

$17
$15
Amazon

Hipat Stainless Steel Sports Whistles (2-Pack)

Complete your Ted Lasso costume with a whistle to keep your spooky squad in line.

$7
Amazon
Netflix/YOUNGKYU PARK

Guards, Players & Front Man in Squid Game

Squid Game Tracksuit

Pretend like you're a contestant in everyone's favorite fictional game with this tracksuit.

$30
$26
Amazon
$60
Etsy

Unisex Squid Game Guard Costume

If you want to really make a spooky entrance at your party, rep this Squid Game guard costume.

$30
Amazon

Squid Game Mask

Call the shots on Halloween as Squid Game's Front Man. Just pair this mask with a black jacket and pants to look like the boss.

$28
Amazon

Squid Game Inspired Cotton Face Mask by OneHeartPack

Complete your fit and stay safe with this mask inspired by the contestants' uniforms.

$17
Etsy
Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers

Bsubseach Women Kaftan

Although we suggest sticking with just sweets and no special smoothies this Halloween, Nicole Kidman's character Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers makes for one iconic costume.

$26
Amazon

Angelaicos Womens Long Blonde Wig

Just when you thought you didn't need your Khaleesi wig anymore. If already gave yours away, grab this $20 wig to complete your Masha look.

$20
Amazon
Pop TV

Moira and David Rose in Schitt's Creek

Lightning Bolt Sweatshirt by MariaDesignsShopArt

David Rose had so many memorable fits in the award-winning series, but none compare to the lightening bolt sweatshirt he wore when he was found working in an Amish field.

$59
Etsy

Clout Goggles

Top off your David-inspired fit with these oval clout goggles that he famously brought back into relevance.

$17
$11
Amazon

Beron 14

Moira is the queen of wigs, so you have to wear one of her go-to styles in order to do her justice on Halloween.

$20
Amazon

L'VOW Women' Natural Feather Shrug Cape

Is this not the most Moira cape ever? Pair it with a white button-down shirt and you'll be set for your next party or audition.

$36
Amazon
Disney+

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff Cosplay Costume

What better way to win at Halloween than wearing Wanda Maximoff's exact Halloween costume. The pink leggings add a nice touch, too!

$63
Amazon
Disney+

Loki

Loki Cosplay Costume

Go from work to a spooky Halloween bash without having to go home. All jokes aside, this Loki-inspired costume is perfect for fans of the series.

Starting at $30
Amazon

Sylvie Lady Loki Cosplay Costume

Ladies can get in on the Loki fun with this Sylvie Laufeydottir ensemble.

$32
Etsy
PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit

Materuis Queen's Gambit Beth Harmon Cosplay Costume

How cute is this Beth Harmon-inspired dress? Wear it for Halloween, a winter getaway or other holiday parties.

$43
Amazon

Hooded Coat

Pair this coat with a matching beret and you'll look ready to compete in a chess championship in Russia like Beth.

$80
$46
H&M

Black and White Checker Clutch Purse by BuenosNewChess

Since Beth is a world-class chess player, you can carry around your must-haves with this adorable chessboard clutch.

$28
Etsy

Geagle Store Beth Harmon Wig

Of course you will need to transform into a red head to do Beth Harmon justice. This wig nails her signature hairdo!

$32
Amazon
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Mabel in Only Murders in the Building

Urban Republic Women's Teddy Coat

Strike a pose in this mustard teddy coat similar to the one Mabel wore.

$45
Amazon

BP. Flare Check Woven Pants

We would wear these pants way past Halloween because they are so cute. 

$39
Nordstrom

Zaful Women's High Neck Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Pullover Crop Sweater

It can get chilly while trick-or-treating, so you can layer this cozy yellow sweater underneath your coat and look just as stylish as Mabel.

$33
Amazon

Tuinyo Wireless Headphones Over Ear Headphones

Listen to your favorite tunes before and after your spooky bash, or during the party if the music and vibes aren't great.

$27
Amazon
ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars Contestants

iMucci Paillette Tassel Latin Dance Dress

Whether you're Team Jojo Siwa or Melanie C or Christine Chiu, you can finally live out your DWTS dreams by repping this sparkly ensemble.

$28
Amazon

Unique Vintage Black Beaded Fringe Sleeve Nadine Flapper Dress

Channel your inner flapper and tear up the dance floor at your Halloween bash. This outfit will give you a perfect score in the style department!

$78
Unique Vintage
Francis Specker/CBS

Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys

Cynthia's Feathers Chandelle Feather Boa

The whole internet wished they were Harry's green boa during his Grammys performance this year. Now you can channel your inner heartthrob on Halloween.

$11
Amazon

Leather Pantsuit

Pair the boa with these leather pants and a matching leather jacket to look and feel like a total rockstar.

$58
Lulus
$26
Amazon
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Bernie Meme Inspired Mittens by SaltyFashions

Rock Bernie style on Halloween and beyond with these uber-cozy mittens that are inspired by the ones he wore during the Inauguration.

$35
Etsy

WenVen Women's Winter Thickened Warm Sherpa Lined Hooded Cotton Jacket

Take care of your Halloween costume and winter coat needs with this sherpa-lined jacket that looks similar to the one Bernie wore.

$72
Amazon
Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" Album Cover

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Sticker Sheet by RingStudioCo

We can't all write bangers like Olivia Rodrigo, but we can recreate her album cover for Halloween by covering our faces in cute stickers.

$7
Etsy

Ready for more Halloween essentials? Check out the best deals we found on Halloween candy.

