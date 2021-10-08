Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms into "Devil's Daughter" for New Movie Role

Watch : Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

Megan Fox, is that you?

The 35-year-old Transformers star has transformed her look for a wicked new role in the upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde. Fox, who is playing a crime boss in the movie, debuted a flowing, silver hairstyle on her Instagram page on Friday, Oct. 8. The photo was taken on the set of the movie, which recently began filming.

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," wrote Fox, who typically sports dark brown hair and had some roots showing with her new style. "#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022."

The actress, who famously made her debut in the horror film world with the 2009 comedy Jennifer's Body, is playing a crime boss named Alana Hart in the new film. Johnny & Clyde, whose title is inspired by the real-life, late "Bonnie and Clyde" criminal couple, focuses on two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and plan to rob a prosperous casino run by Fox's character and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands.