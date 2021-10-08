The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Clogs? Check. Sweater vests? Check. Now all you need is some fresh denim to complete your fall wardrobe.

Although we know shopping for jeans can be a deeply personal endeavor, we rounded up 10 deals on denim from sites like Madewell, Target, Shopbop and more to get you started on your journey to find the perfect denim style for fall. The best part? They're all under $70!

Below, the on-trend and budget-friendly denim styles that will make you feel and look your best self.