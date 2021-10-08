The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Clogs? Check. Sweater vests? Check. Now all you need is some fresh denim to complete your fall wardrobe.
Although we know shopping for jeans can be a deeply personal endeavor, we rounded up 10 deals on denim from sites like Madewell, Target, Shopbop and more to get you started on your journey to find the perfect denim style for fall. The best part? They're all under $70!
Below, the on-trend and budget-friendly denim styles that will make you feel and look your best self.
Women's Super-High Rise Distressed Baggy Jeans - Wild Fable™ Black Wash
Everyone needs a pair of go-to black jeans, especially distressed ones. And these are only $25!
Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Baggy jeans are in, no matter what your mom says.
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
If you're looking for a fitted silhouette, you can't go wrong with Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans. Even better, you can score them for 50% off.
ASOS Luxe Hourglass Flared Jean with Lace-Up Front in Ecru
Contrary to popular belief and tradition, off-white jeans are being encouraged this fall, and we're here for it. These lace-up jeans will have you looking snatched and the flare bottom will have you feeling cute.
Stradivarius Coated High Waist Skinny Jean in Brown
Tired of blue jeans? Try out these brown coated jeans to elevate your everyday style.
The Perfect Vintage Full-Length Jean in Concordia Wash
These are great go-to jeans that you can dress up or down. Plus, they're over 50% off.
High-Rise Belted Flare Jeans
How cute are these belted jeans? They're giving off groovy vibes that will pair well with other '70s-inspired trends that are making a comeback.
Women's Animal Print High-Rise Tapered Jeans - Rachel Comey x Target
These high-rise jeans are so fun and chic! They'll help you take any outfit from drab to fab.
The Dadjean in Duane Wash: Ripped Edition
For an effortlessly chic look, pair these '90s-inspired jeans with a cardigan and some sneakers.
Pull&Bear Straight Jeans with Zebra Print in Camel and Ecru
We are obsessed with these zebra print jeans! They offer a straight fit and tons of pockets.
