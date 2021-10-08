Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date Night

For those who want more sightings of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, save your tears! The newlyweds were recently spotted enjoying a rare late-night outing in Los Angeles.

By Kisha Forde Oct 08, 2021 7:03 PMTags
CouplesAriana GrandeCelebrities
Watch: Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Fans recently got a rare pov of Ariana Grande with husband Dalton Gomez.
 
The "thank u, next" singer and her other half were photographed leaving Dave Chappelle's show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 6. For the late-night outing, Ariana stepped out wearing a cream-colored button-down shirt with a pair of denim. The performer completed her outfit with white boots and a small shoulder bag. As for Dalton, the real estate broker donned a white graphic T-shirt paired with a black jacket.
 
Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, was also in attendance for the fun-filled night and was seen leaving with the newlyweds.
 
The couple's rare date night out is one of the few sightings fans have gotten of the pair since Ariana confirmed she traded in her "7 rings" for a wedding band in late May.

An insider previously told E! News that the private ceremony was "tiny and intimate" with plenty of love. "Everyone was really happy."

photos
7 Facts About Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez

A separate source also confirmed their guest list consisted of close family and friends. As the insider said, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Found Guilty of Kidnapping

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

And the memories from the big day don't stop there. In celebration of her other half's 26th birthday in early August, the pop star shared a never-before-seen black-and-white photo from the milestone occasion.

In a separate post shared to her Instagram Story that same day, Ariana wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend. I love you infinitely."

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Found Guilty of Kidnapping

2
Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...

3

Ronda Rousey Says She Lost "Lifetime of Muscle" After Having Her Baby

4

Madonna Flashes the Audience in No-Holds-Barred Jimmy Fallon Interview

5
Exclusive

See 90 Day's Jesse Meester React to Ex Darcey Silva's Makeover

Latest News

Exclusive

Elizabeth Lail Talks Ordinary Joe & You's Penn Badgley

That '70s Show Is Getting a Spin-Off: Everything We Know

Exclusive

What Daniel Craig Will Miss Most About the James Bond Movies

2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game & More

Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms into "Devil's Daughter"

The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date Night