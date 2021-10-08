Why Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Calls Amanza Smith's Custody Battle "Bittersweet"

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

After Amanza Smith's custody win, her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald is singing the mom of two's praises.

In September, Smith was granted sole legal and physical custody of her and ex-husband Ralph Brown's daughter Noah, 11, and son Braker, 10. The decision comes two years after Brown notified her that he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids" and "never attempted to see them again," Smith alleged in court documents obtained by E! News. According to the court, Brown has not been involved in the custody case for two years.

At the grand opening of Santa Monica store SAINT Candles, benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital, E! News caught up with Smith's close friend and Selling Sunset castmate, who weighed in on Smith's custody ruling.

"She's happy that it happened because she can now have control over the situation and help her kids in the best way," Fitzgerald said. "It was just very hard not knowing, not being able to do what she needs to for them. Now, it's moving on."

While there's been progress in Smith's favor, Fitzgerald noted that the whole situation felt "bittersweet." Said the realtor, "She wishes he could have been there and things would have turned out differently, but it is what it is. She's happy to finally be able to move on."