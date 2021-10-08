Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's Your First Look at Nicki Minaj at The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion

She's "Legit!" Nicki Minaj just confirmed that she "surprised" The Real Housewives of Potomac stars at their season six reunion. See what Bravo host Andy Cohen had to say.

This Andy-conda don't want none, unless you've got big...drama! 

Bravo host Andy Cohen just confirmed that The Real Housewives of Potomac's number one fan Nicki Minaj will "surprise" the cast during their season six reunion. "It's the Reunion I could never get away with!" Andy joked. "At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda." 

Nicki shared the same Instagram pic posing next to Andy on Oct. 7, adding, "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy" with prayer hand emojis. "#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile," Nicki concluded. 

Back in July, Nicki offered to host the tell-all by sharing a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer on July 29, captioning, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile." 

"Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty," Nicki wrote. "My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course." 

Later, the "Starships" singer shared a screenshot of texts with her publicist Joe. "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion," Joe wrote. "Tapes around October."

The ladies of RHOP certainly seemed to welcome the collab. Gizelle Bryant previously commented, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added hands up and flower emojis and Karen Huger wrote, "All right now" with a flame. Wendy Osefo also added, "Yessssss Queen," plus a crown emoji back in July. 

Nicki even follows Karen on IG already! 

"She has been following me for quite some time," Karen exclusively told E! News in August. "I follow her music and I love what she is about. So am I honored? Yes. But have we been living on IG as friends for a while? Years Nicki! Ride hard."

Karen said of Nicki's potential reunion appearance "it would be like the queen is here."

Seems like this RHOP crossover will really be a "Moment 4 Life." 

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

