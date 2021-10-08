Rami Malek May Have Pulled the Boldest Move In Pizza Delivery History

Watch : Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Questions

Hey, you have to shoot your shot.

During the Oc. 7 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Rami Malek explained how he did just that when he was first starting out as an actor in Los Angeles. "Every job I had was, like, to deliver pizzas," he recalled, "and I'd stick my headshot into the pizza box."

Every pizza box, including ones delivered to loyal customers George Clooney and Andy Garcia. After all, he had a surplus to hand out. "I thought if I bought them in bulk, they would be cheaper," he said. "So I bought, like, 500 of them of which I still have probably have 420.

Thankfully, his efforts paid off. "I got an audition," Malek said. "I don't think I got a callback. I think it was for, like, an M&M's commercial. But I was just like, 'Yeah, do it. I mean, what do you have to lose?'"