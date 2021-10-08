Kristen Stewart Shines Like a Princess at Premiere of Diana Movie Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

There was no better occasion for Kristen Stewart to channel her inner princess than at the UK premiere of Spencer.

The actress, who will portray the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's highly anticipated biopic, was every bit Hollywood royalty as she stepped out on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 7. Dressed in Chanel—she's been a longtime face of the iconic fashion house—the star shimmered like one in a strapless column gown embellished with reflective beading. It was a fitting choice for the fashionista, known for her edgy aesthetic.

With the premiere in London checked off the list, excited moviegoers are one step closer to seeing Stewart embody the Princess of Wales when the movie is released in theaters on Nov. 5. The film centers on the British royal family around Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate amid the downfall of Diana and Prince Charles' marriage. While fans have gotten glimpses of Stewart's convincing portrayal thanks to early trailers, the 31-year-old performer has already gotten critics' praise for her transformation.