Here's When Justin Bieber Would Like to Start Trying to Have a Baby With Hailey Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Baby, baby, baby, oh?



In his latest Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, Justin Bieber dropped a very personal bit of information. At one point, Hailey Bieber, 24, who made a few cameos throughout the film, asked the 27-year-old performer to share his dreams for the year, which prompted him to sheepishly hint at his focus on their family.



"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first," Justin shared, adding, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."



Which seemed to be news to Hailey, who responded, "In 2021?!" To which Justin added, "The…end…of 2021? We start trying?" After just a slight pause, Hailey added, "Okay, maybe. We shall see." Confirming it will ultimately happen when his wife is ready, he concludes the conversation, "It's up to you babe."

The "Peaches" singer has been vocal throughout the years about his dream of one day becoming a father, even telling WWD back in 2011 that he's always wanted to be a "young dad."