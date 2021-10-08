See Darcey Silva's Ex Jesse Meester React to Her New Look in 90 Day Bares All Preview

Is this new look ex-ceptional?
Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva faces ex Jesse Meester during this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Bares All, airing Oct. 11 on discovery+.
After Darcey slammed fiancé Georgi Rusev for reaching out to her "toxic ex" Jesse, the House of Eleven founder now confronts her Amsterdam-based former boyfriend. And, it turns out that Jesse has a new 90 Day Fiancé flame: fellow Before the 90 Days alum Jeniffer Tarazona.
Bares All host Shaun Robinson asks Jesse about his current relationship status, especially since he'll be appearing on season two of spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life.
Jesse confirms that he's seeing "the beautiful Jeniffer from Colombia" on the series. "We were in contact for a while, and actually I flew to Colombia," Jesse reveals. "I never expected—and neither did she—that this would happen."
Shaun asks, "So you obviously watched her season with [ex Tim Malcolm]. One of the big questions between them as a couple was, why were they never intimate? Do you know the answer to that?"
Jesse plays coy: "I think it's pretty obvious," he hints. "Before Jeniffer met him, he was always talking about me and how great I was and how she should check me out."
He continues, "I think Tim was just admiring me. I only know Tim from the show. Honestly I watched segments of it with my friends and we had a good laugh about it. So thank you Tim, because of that and other things, me and Jeniffer are now here. I'm a little bit grateful for that."
Darcey's sister Stacey Silva and brother-in-law Florian Sukaj "don't understand the motives" behind Tim allegedly encouraging Jeniffer to seek out Jesse.
But, Jesse only has love for Darcey and her new makeover. "I think Darcey is beautiful in her own way," Jesse says with a smile. "I'm very happy with her new look. I hope you are in a good place. I have no grudges, no hard feelings."
Darcey's response? "Have a good life."
Watch the tense clip above!
90 Day Bares All airs Sundays on discovery+. 90 Day: The Single Life returns Friday, Nov. 12 on discovery+. Darcey & Stacey will return in January after its season two mid-season finale.