See Darcey Silva's Ex Jesse Meester React to Her New Look in 90 Day Bares All Preview

Is this new look ex-ceptional?

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva faces ex Jesse Meester during this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Bares All, airing Oct. 11 on discovery+.

After Darcey slammed fiancé Georgi Rusev for reaching out to her "toxic ex" Jesse, the House of Eleven founder now confronts her Amsterdam-based former boyfriend. And, it turns out that Jesse has a new 90 Day Fiancé flame: fellow Before the 90 Days alum Jeniffer Tarazona.

Bares All host Shaun Robinson asks Jesse about his current relationship status, especially since he'll be appearing on season two of spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life.

Jesse confirms that he's seeing "the beautiful Jeniffer from Colombia" on the series. "We were in contact for a while, and actually I flew to Colombia," Jesse reveals. "I never expected—and neither did she—that this would happen."

Shaun asks, "So you obviously watched her season with [ex Tim Malcolm]. One of the big questions between them as a couple was, why were they never intimate? Do you know the answer to that?"