Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in Red-Hot Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner's New Bloody Ad Will Give You Nightmares!

This mama sure knows how to rock a red bodysuit!

After Kylie Jenner debuted her Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired Kylie Cosmetics collab collection on Oct. 5 with a slashed mesh catsuit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to turn heads with another full-body ensemble. 

A series of five Instagram pics shared on Oct. 8 showed Kylie posing in a full-body red mock-neck skin-tight jumpsuit with matching red stilettos and shoulder-padded trench coat. Kylie simply captioned the photos with a red heart and flame emojis. Could this be a hint at Kylie's 2021 Halloween look? She's already decorated her home for spooky season!

The look also gave fans another peek at Kylie's baby bump. The makeup mogul is expecting baby no. 2 with Travis Scott and has been serving up some fashionable pregnancy styles. Kylie's chic maternity looks at New York Fashion Week included mini crop tops and completely see-through lace bodysuits, while back in L.A., Kylie has worn sheer shirts and tight tees to accentuate her growing baby bump

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Kylie even admitted that her "belly's getting big" in an adorable post from Sept. 19 during a trip with Travis and daughter Stormi Webster to Travis' hometown of Houston, Texas.

See all of Kylie's best maternity style moments below. 

Bodysuit Babe

Kylie captioned a red-hot pic with heart and flame emojis, rocking a full-body catsuit and matching trench coat on Oct. 8. 

Poppin'

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, 2021.

Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Falling for Fall Fashion

Kylie also declared she's "ready for fall" in this fashionable autumn ensemble.

Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

